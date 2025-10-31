ALTON - People traveled from across the region for the historic 108th Alton Halloween Parade.

On Halloween night, Oct. 31, 2025, thousands of community members gathered in downtown Alton to watch the parade and engage with the Riverbend community. Most attendees had a connection to Alton, while others were watching the parade for the first time. But as the parade began, it was clear that all in attendance were having a great experience.

“I think we show up,” said Erin. “I’m Alton through and through.”

Erin is a teacher at Alton Middle School. She traveled from her home in Jerseyville to trick-or-treat with her children and watch the parade. Her group had parked a trailer along the parade route, complete with heaters, to maximize comfort during the event.

“We don’t like to suffer,” she laughed. “We always come here to trick-or-treat with our friends and make sure we end up at the parade. I was born and raised in Alton.”

The parade is also a long-standing tradition for Felicia, who was eager to share it with her family member, LaTanya, who is new to the area. LaTanya was excited to make new memories with her 6-year-old daughter, Lamareif.

“This could be something that she looks forward to every year that we do together,” LaTanya said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Felicia shared that her granddaughter was walking in this year’s parade with the Alton Boys and Girls Club. In the past, Felicia herself participated with the high school’s childcare program. She expressed her excitement to experience the parade with her family from a new perspective.

“I've been in the parade before, and now my granddaughter is in the parade,” Felicia said. “It’s exciting. Now I can be out here just to enjoy it with my grandchildren.”

Siblings Taylor and Spencer, Alton natives, have been attending the parade for years. They were eager to once again be a part of the event.

Taylor currently lives in North Dakota with her husband and her 3-year-old son, Owen. She shared that she traveled to visit family and experience Halloween in Alton, and she hoped the parade was fun for her son.

“I’m super excited for the parade, excited for him to see it,” Taylor said. “You get to come down here as a family.”

As the parade began, the community came together to celebrate the City of Alton and enjoy the experience as one.

“It brings everybody together,” Spencer added, highlighting the parade’s power to connect the Riverbend community.

More like this: