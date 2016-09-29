ALTON, IL (09/28/2016)(readMedia)-- Pvt. Andrew D. Angleton, of Alton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Sept. 26 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Angleton enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program (RSP) based in Shiloh, Illinois.

Article continues after sponsor message

He will use the Illinois Army National Guard's split training option, which means he will attend basic combat training between his junior and senior years of high school. After he graduates he will attend advanced individual training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

He also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill. Angleton plans on attending Southern Illinois University- Edwardsville.

He is a junior at Marquette Catholic High School and will graduate in 2018. His parents, Lt. Col. (Ret) Darrell Angleton and Carrie Angleton, brother Chris, and friends said they are very proud of his decision to serve his community, state and country honorably. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M RSP congratulates Andrew and welcomes him into the ILARNG.

More like this: