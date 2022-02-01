MOBILE, ALA. - Alton native Nick Hausman has been named to the Mobile, Alabama, 40 Under 40 group.

The announcement was released recently and Nick, who has a lot of family in the Alton area, was overjoyed at the honor. He is a marketing leader for Hargrove Engineers and Constructors in Mobile.

Since joining the Hargrove team in 2020, Nick has successfully implemented several creative and innovative processes to reach the company’s clients and to market its services.

Even in the face of the COVID Pandemic, his expertise in omni-channel marketing, user experience, and digital media has elevated Hargrove’s brand. When taking ownership of projects, Nick leads with grace, humor, and expertise; he coordinated a redesign of Hargrove’s leadership team, and has worked to facilitate improvements in internal and external communication. Nick has also enjoyed coaching his son’s baseball team for several years.

Nick is a graduate of Seton Hall University and he and his spouse Beth have two children - Camille, 12, and Emmitt, 8.

Nick says he wanted to be the next “Pistol Pete” Maravich when he grew up - an outstanding college and NBA basketball player.

If he was going to take anyone out to eat in his area he said it would be to Felix’s Fish Camp.

Nick said the best advice he has ever received was “The secret to getting ahead is getting started.”

