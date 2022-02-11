ALTON - Briana Hightower, an artist known by the name of Kreion, who moved back home to the Alton area from Atlanta in 2019 and has continued to build her career in music.

"So far, I’ve gotten the chance to collaborate with Broadys Works Productions to shoot three of 12 music videos planned to shoot in Alton and surrounding areas and it has been the best experience of my life," she said. "My most recent release 'Fine.' The official music video was shot in several locations in downtown Alton and is my best work to date. To watch “Fine” and to listen to any of my previous work please see this link:

https://linktr.ee/heykreion

Kreion is a songwriter, singer, and producer with an aptitude to adapt quickly in multifaceted creative environments. She has had influences from artists of many genres. She was a graduate of the Alton High Class of 2009. Kreion credits Laura Plummer, the orchestra teacher in the Alton School District, with being a big musical inspiration for her as a violin player, along with another middle school teacher. Plummer has inspired several other top-notch musicians in her long and storied Alton career. Both Alton teachers worked one-on-one with her to help her learn about sheet music and they "changed my life," she said making sure she knew how to play properly.

In 2013, she won first place at the legendary Apollo Theatre singing and accompanying herself on the acoustic guitar, performing “Hope For Love” from her debut EP. In 2018 she engineered and produced “Deserts” and “Best Life” for the group “Cousin” which debuted #18 on the iTunes R&B charts. She was a co-writer on the EP “Drive” for the newly signed Atlantic Records artist ‘Raiche’ which led to her 2019 placements on the “Shine” Intuit Commercial during the Grammy’s and the “Self Made” Netflix film.

She has shied away from the mainstream music industry, and as a self-taught independent artist she remains open to collaborating with her peers and experimenting with new sounds.

Kreion currently writes and assists developing independent artists and will be releasing a joint EP with the Australian-based producer Jus Hailu entitled “More Love” in the summer of 2020.

“Fine” basically came to her after she had encountered much back pain after three herniated disks in her back.

After two years, almost miraculously she was healed without surgery. Kreion's grandmother, Dorothy, was one of the founders of the River Bend Community Food Pantry, so some of her kind nature comes from her.

"I am really investing in myself and taking tools learned all those years and putting it into my career," Kreion said.

"I really love working in the studio. It is dream come true for me to do this kind of work."

