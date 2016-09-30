ALTON - PV2 Jacob B Maynard, of Alton, Illinois, graduated from Army Basic Combat Training (BCT) on Friday, September 14th at Fort Sill, OK.

PV2 Maynard was sworn into the US Army July 6th at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Center (MEPS). PV2 Maynard enlisted as a 25Q, Multi-channel Transmission Systems Operator-Maintainer and departed immediately for BCT at Fort Sill upon completion of his inprocessing at MEPS.

As part of the Family Day pre-graduation ceremony on Thursday, September 13th, Maynard was promoted to PV2 based on his performance during BCT. Immediately upon graduation PV2 Maynard shipped to Fort Gordon, GA where he will spend 17 weeks in Advanced Individual Training (AIT) for the 25Q military occupational specialty (MOS). PV2 Maynard is scheduled to graduate from AIT on January 20, 2017 and will then be assigned to his first duty station.

PV2 Maynard is the son of Jeff & Kim Maynard of Alton.

