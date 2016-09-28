ALTON, IL (09/28/2016)(readMedia)-- Pvt. Nicolas A. Lair, of Alton, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Aug. 4 at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Lair enlisted as a 92G, Food Service Specialist, and will be assigned to the Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program based in Shiloh, Illinois.

He will attend basic combat training at Fort Benning, Georgia, this October, and advanced individual training at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Lair also received 100 percent free college tuition with the Illinois National Guard Grant and the Select Reserve Montgomery G.I. Bill. He plans to attend Southwestern Illinois College.

He is a 2016 graduate of Alton High School. His parents, Jason and Christina Lair, and friends said they are proud of his decision to serve his community. The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Nicolas and welcomes him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

