ALTON - For those looking for tax preparation assistance, Alton native Candis Newsome has 16 years of experience and her well-established business - Tax Spirit - at 200 W. Third Street, Suite 506, Alton. Within her business, Newsome is also a well-known licensed esthetician and has another business - BBwSeawee Mini Spa.

Newsome said while preparing taxes, a seasonal business, she found herself applying individual eyelashes in her free time for six years.

“More and more people would ask me to do their eyelashes,” she said. “I felt it was time to get paid for my craft so I decided to get educated on the proper and professional way to do this. Not only did I take the class to get certified in eyelash extension application, but I also enrolled in the esthetics program full time at University of Spa and Cosmetology in Springfield, IL. There I grew to love performing facials, facial treatments, waxing, back facials etc. I graduated from the program, took and passed the Illinois State Esthetic Exam where I am now a licensed esthetician in 2019.”

Newsome was previously employed with World Finance and Tax Service as an assistant manager for six years where she took and passed all levels of tax preparation courses with the final course being advanced.

“My preparer tax identification number (PTIN) was applied for and received,” she said. “My position there was being eliminated so I was offered a position at the Litchfield branch. I refused this offer due to many reasons, travel is the main part of the job.

“I started my tax prep business from home and did that for three years while being a stay-home wife and mother. I then found a building reasonable enough to rent in 2010 and business took off from there. Tax Spirit was located at 602A Broadway in Alton for almost nine years. Preparing personal and business taxes, preparing legal documents, credit repair, and Notary Public services is the focus. The name Tax Spirit came from me getting confirmation through the holy spirit while attending church to step out on faith and open my business.”

Newsome felt it was a stroke of good fortune that she found space inside the RiverBender building and meeting owner John Hentrich.

“John Hentrich and I met and the space he showed me was perfect to continue business as Tax Spirit as well as open a Mini Beauty Spa,” she said. “As of May1, 2019, Tax Spirit and BBwSeawee Mini Spa opened for business. “

Tax Spirit services are offered by appointment, drop off and remote. You may contact Tax Spirit by phone at 618-433-9800 for questions, concerns or to make an appointment. For more information regarding Tax Spirit you may visit the website www.taxspirit.vpweb.com or follow on Facebook via Tax Spirit.

BBwSeawee Mini Spa offers services by appointment only. You may book by calling, visiting the online booking website, or Facebook (Blink Beautifully with Seawee). Detailed information regarding services can also be found on this website. The contact number is 314-255-7726 website www.vagaro.com/blinkbeautifullywithseawee.

