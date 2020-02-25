ALTON - Alton Branch NAACP President Andy Hightower, along with Mrs. Maxine Jackson-Caldwell and Mrs. Anita Banks as co-chairpersons, today announced tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Annual Freedom Fund Dinner and souvenir booklet advertisements.

This is the Alton Branch NAACP's 52nd Annual Freedom Fund Banquet. It will take place at 5 p.m. until banquet time at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Lewis and Clark Community College Commons Banquet Hall, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey, IL.

Please contact Maxine Jackson-Caldwell at (618) 795-5786 or Ad Chairperson Charlotte Hightower at (618) 433-9751 for more information. Ads and ticket requests can be mailed to Alton Branch NAACP, P.O. Box 1216, Alton, IL., 62002, Attention Ad Journal. You can also e-mail your ad to altonbranchnaacp@gmail.com; subject: Freedom Fund 2020. The deadline to purchase an ad is May 1, 2020.

"Thanks in advance for your continued support of our only fundraiser. Help us make this a great success," said Alton Branch NAACP President Andy Hightower.

For more information, contact Hightower, or Maxine Jackson-Caldwell, chairperson, 618-795-5786, and Anita Banks, 618-465-8366.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Single tickets, $60; table of 10, $600.

Corporate Sponsors are as follows:

Platinum - $5,000.

Gold - $2,000.

Silver - $1,500.

Bronze - $1,000.

Ad prices are as follows:

Inside Front Page - $250.

Outside Back Page - $250.

Full Page - $150.

Half Page - $100.

Quarter Page $50.

