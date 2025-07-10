ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band’s 135th season continues this week with special guests, The Rivertown Sound Quartet.

The quartet, founded in St. Louis, performs barbershop harmonies and Doo Wop music: sure to get toes tapping in the audience. As one of St. Louis’ premiere “Doo Wop Quartets,” they perform for audiences of all types across the region.

The band, now in its sixth week of summer concerts, will kick off the shows with a variety of concert band repertoire.

Thursday evening at 7:30, enjoy the concert at the historic gazebo at Riverview Park. Then, Sunday evening at 7, the concert will repeat in front of the Lucky Haskell Playhouse at Haskell Park.

Alton Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. Pack a picnic, bring the lawn chairs, and enjoy a night of great music on a summer evening.

For more information about the Alton Municipal Band, search for “Alton Municipal Band “ on Facebook, or find the band’s website at www.cityofaltonil.gov.

