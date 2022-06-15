Alton Municipal Band To Celebrate Shenberger’s 10th Year As Conductor

ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band enters week two of its 132nd season of Concerts in the Parks with a celebration of conductor Jennifer Shenberger, who has co-directed the band for a decade.

The theme of the concert, “Jen’s Tenth Anniversary Playlist,” will feature some of Shenberger’s favorites: music that the band has performed before, and music that she remembers listening to growing up.

Performing alongside the band this week is solo percussionist Noah Petti, who will dazzle the audience with his virtuosic musicianship.

The band will present the concert twice: once on Thursday evening at 7:30 (Riverview Park), and once on Sunday evening at 7:00 (Haskell Park).

