Alton Municipal Band Season Continues with “It’s Elemental”

ALTON - The historic Alton Municipal Band continues its 132nd concert season with “It’s Elemental,” featuring music about Earth, fire, water, and wind. Directed this week by Jennifer Shenberger, the band will take audiences on a musical exploration of the elements of the Earth, and a journey through outer space.

Also featured this week is soloist Thomas Gustafson, a Harvard-bound all-state trombone player, who will showcase his incredible musical talent with the band.

The concert will take place on Thursday, July 14th, at 7:30 PM (Riverview Park) and Sunday, July 17th, at 7:00 PM (Haskell Park). Admission is free.