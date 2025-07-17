ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 135th season of concerts in the parks with “Into the Woods,” a musical adventure that is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

In addition to songs from the hit musical of the same name, the band will take a tour of the forests, evoking the sounds of nature.

Article continues after sponsor message

Guest soloist Kate DeMonica, euphonium, will dazzle audiences with her virtuosic playing, accompanied by the band, which is directed by Brad Eston.

This week marks the seventh week of the band’s eight-week summer concert series. Performances will take place on Thursday evening at beautiful Riverview Park (7:30 pm), and Sunday evening at historic Haskell Park (7 p.m.)

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and enjoy a free music on a summer’s evening.

For more information about the Alton Municipal Band, search for “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook, or visit the band’s website at www.cityofaltonil.gov.

More like this: