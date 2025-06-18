ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 135th consecutive season with the “Coolest Concert of the Year,” featuring tunes that will take the minds of the audience away from the summer heat.

Director Chuck Noud will lead the band with songs all about snow, ice, and winter, including songs from “Frozen,” and hit music group Kool and the Gang.

Article continues after sponsor message

An ice cream truck from The Dairy Bar will be present, allowing audience members to purchase the coolest treats around.

Alton Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The band performs on Thursday evenings at 7:30 PM at Riverview Park, and on Sunday evenings at 7 PM at Haskell Park. Families are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a beautiful night of music under the Alton sunset.

More like this: