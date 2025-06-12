ALTON - Children and “children at heart” are sure to enjoy week two of the Alton Municipal Band’s 135th summer season of concerts in the parks, as the “almost world famous” Children’s Concert kicks off at Riverview and Haskell Parks.

Selections for the children include songs from beloved Disney cartoons and animated movies. Thematic music, evoking images of train rides to faraway places, will delight both the young and old.

The band, directed this week by David Drillinger, will perform Thursday night at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday night at 7 p.m. The Thursday concert, at Riverview Park, overlooks the scenic Mississippi River. The Sunday concert, at Haskell Park, will be held at the picturesque setting in front of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse.

Blazer, the mascot from Lewis and Clark Community College, will be present for photos and fun. Blazer will also lead the weekly park parade, a cherished Municipal Band tradition.

Families are encouraged to bring a picnic, bring the lawn chairs, and enjoy a wonderful night of music under the Alton sunset.

Alton Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. The Alton Municipal Band continues a 135-year tradition of musical excellence and high quality entertainment for the residents of Alton. For more information, search “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook, or find the band’s website at www.cityofaltonil.gov.

