ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 135th season of Concerts in the Parks with its annual Star Spangled Spectacular, celebrating Independence Day with music and community.

The concerts, featuring vocal soloist David Guebert, will feature patriotic tunes of all kinds, including famous marches by John Philip Sousa, new patriotic songs by Mark Brymer, and the always popular salute to those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

Held surrounding the Independence Day holiday, the concerts are the perfect way for families to mark the special weekend.

Thursday evening, at Riverview Park, the band plays overlooking the Mississippi River at 7:30 PM. The concert will repeat on Sunday at 7 PM, in front of the historic Lucy Haskell Playhouse. Kona Ice will be present at the Sunday concert, selling spar-spangled snow cones for all in attendance.

Alton Municipal Band concerts are free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy a night of family-friendly entertainment under the Alton sunset.

For more information about the Alton Municipal Band, search “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook, or find the band’s website at https://www.cityofaltonil.gov/

