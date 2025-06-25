ALTON - The Alton Municipal Band continues its 135th consecutive season of concerts in the parks with “Blast Off,” featuring the music of faraway planets and distant stars.

Selections pay tribute to the Apollo program, and paint pictures of distant galaxies and bright stars. Directed this week by Bradley Eston, the band will also feature selections from the Star Wars franchise.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Jewel Ice Cream Company will be present for the Sunday program, offering out-of-this-world delicious treats for purchase.

Alton Municipal Band concerts are free to all in the community. The Thursday evening concert, located at Riverview Park, begins at 7:30 PM. The Sunday concert, at picturesque Haskell Park, begins at 7:00 PM. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and enjoy the long summer evening.

For more information about the Alton Municipal Band, search for “Alton Municipal Band” on Facebook, or visit the City of Alton website at www.cityofaltonil.gov.

More like this: