Alton Municipal Band And Alton High Jazz Band Combine Forces For Park Concerts.

ALTON - The 132nd season of the Alton Municipal Band continues this week, featuring the Alton High School Jazz Band, at Riverview and Haskell Parks.

The concert will begin with the Municipal Band, under the direction of David Drillinger, performing a 30 minute music set, including the traditional march around the park.

Then, the AHS Jazz Band, under the direction of Chris Jarden, will play a variety of tunes, featuring students who represent the future of music in our community.

This concert follows a highly successful and busy week of patriotic concerts that took place over the Independence Day holiday.

The program will take place on Thursday, July 7th, at Riverview Park (7:30 PM), and Sunday, July 10th, at Haskell Park (7:00 PM). Admission is free and open to the public.

