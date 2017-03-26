Alton moves to 8-0 with pair of wins in three-team cluster; CM splits
ALTON – Alton and Civic Memorial got together for a three-team, round-robin baseball cluster with Freeport Saturday at Redbird Field, with Alton winning twice and CM splitting their two games. Here's a look at the games:
ALTON 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Saturday's cluster came to a dramatic end when the Redbirds' Steven Nguyen hit a two-run, inside-the-park homer to give Alton the lead in the bottom of the sixth; Robby Taul scored ahead of Nguyen on the play.
The wins kept the Redbirds undefeated at 8-0 on the year. The Eagles' split on the day put them at 3-2 on the year. The Eagles scored five in the third, but Alton rallied with four in the fourth before the teams traded runs in the fifth leading to the sixth-inning fireworks
Steven Nguyen went 1-for-3 in the game with the homer, two RBIs and a run scored; Taul was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and run scored. Mikey Hampton was 2-for-4 with a RBI, Steven Pattan 2-for-4 with two runs scored, Brandon Droste 2-for-3 with a run scored, Tyler Moxey 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Simon Nguyen 1-for-2 with a RBI and Ben Mossman had a run scored.
Caden Clark was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Eagles, with Corey Price going 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored, Geoff Withers 2-for-4 with a RBI and run scored, Brandon Hampton 1-for-4 with a run scored, Jaxsen Helmkamp 1-for-4 with a run scored, Konnar Loewen 1-for-3 with a run scored and Spencer Powell 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Steven Pattan threw two innings to get the win, striking out one and not allowing a hit or run; Adam Stilts went 4.2 innings and gave up four earned runs on 10C hits while fanning three and Moxey threw a third of an inning and retired the batter he faced.
Spencer Powell took the loss, throwing an inning and conceding an earned run on two hits; Hampton tossed four innings and gave up two earned runs on six hits while fanning four and Christian Stawar threw an inning, dismissing one by strikeout.
CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, FREEPORT 4: CM got to a 5-0 lead on the Pretzels through two innings and added solo runs in the fourth and fifth to keep Freeport at bay.
Clark went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored; Brandon Carpenter was 1-for-4 with a RBI, Hampton 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored, Helmkamp 1-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, Loewen 1-for-4, Powell 1-for-4 with a double and run scored, Price 1-for-3 with a RBI, Withers 1-for-4 and Colin Hall and Colin Overmeyer a run scored each.
Withers got the win, going 5.2 innings and conceding two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out four; Hall went the other 1.1 innings, also giving up two earned runs on three hits while walking one and fanning one.
ALTON 5, FREEPORT 2: Steven Nguyen also homered in the Redbirds' 5-2 win over the Pretzels to get the day started, Alton getting off to a 4-1 lead through the first two innings and coming out winners.
Steven Nguyen was 2-for-2 with the homer, two RBIs and two runs scored in the game; Taul went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Pattan 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored, Droste 1-for-3 and Mossman 1-for-3 with a double.
Nguyen also got the win, going six innings and giving up an earned run on five hits while striking out three; Moxey went two-thirds of an inning and walked one while Alex Gates threw the other third of the inning and conceded a run on two walks.
