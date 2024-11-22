ALTON — Emerson A. "Bud" Schultz Jr., a prominent figure in the Riverbend music community, died Thursday, November 14, 2024. He was 90 years old. Schultz was known for his extensive contributions to music education and performance in the Alton region, particularly as a one-time director of the Alton High School Marching 100 and a long-time member of the “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band.

Tim Jarden, a former student and music teacher in the Alton School District, reflected on Schultz's influence, stating, “He was a great teacher, a super musician who helped so many people.”

Jarden highlighted Schultz's ability to blend difficult music with more accessible tunes, noting his dedication to inspiring students. “He tried to pull the best out of people,” Jarden said.

Born on May 28, 1934, in Champaign, Schultz earned a bachelor’s degree in music from the University of Illinois and a master’s degree in education from Purdue University. During his time at Purdue, he served as the woodwind instructor for the university's bands and participated in an ROTC band. Schultz also served in the U.S. Army.

His teaching career spanned several years, beginning as a band instructor at North Junior High School from 1963 to 1967, and later at Alton High School from 1967 to 1977. Under his guidance, both the Symphonic Band and the Marching 100 received numerous awards in competitions.

Schultz's musical journey began at age 15 when he started performing with a professional band, leading to many weekends spent playing across Central and Southern Illinois. He and his wife, Gail, owned and operated Winds and Strings Music Shop in North Alton for a decade. Shortly after opening the store, Schultz established the “You Can’t Beat Experience” Jazz Band, which played at various events, including weddings and benefits. His last performance was in February 2023 during the Mardi Gras Celebration sponsored by Hayner Library and Lewis and Clark Community College.

"I have known him for over 50 years," Jarden said. "I met him in the fall of 1971. I can't say enough nice things about him. I am just one of the countless people that thought the world of him and we still think of the opportunities he gave us. In high school, Bud would have us do some incredibly hard music that was at the college level, but at the same time mix in fun things like Chicago and Cher tunes. We did all kinds of music."

Jarden continued: "Bud was a great saxophone player and could play the clarinet off the charts. He loved Dixie Land and Big Band Music. I was able to hear him play about five weeks ago at Cedarhurst at a 90th birthday party and he was still unbelievable. He was still playing up a storm."

Jarden said that Bud got him involved in the jazz band at Alton High School.

"I initially had tried out for the band but didn't make it - so I auditioned for the jazz band as one of the trumpet players. At the time they were carrying only four trumpet players and Bud asked the other teacher, couldn't you carry five trumpets instead of four? The teacher then allowed it. If it hadn't been for Bud, I might not have done what I did with my life in music."

When Jarden told Bud that story about how much he touched his life when he was young, they both had tears in their eyes, Jarden said.

Bud is survived by his wife, Gail; a son, Mark Schultz, and daughter-in-law Debbie of Greendale, Wisc.; two grandsons, Michael and Nathan; and four great-grandchildren.

A memorial visitation is scheduled for 9 a.m. until the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, at The Chapel of the Cross Lutheran Church in Florissant, Mo., with Rev. Theodore Laesch officiating.

Jarden said the Alton School System has always had a strong music program and Bud was a catalyst at certain stages of his life with that. Jarden's son, Chris, eventually took his spot at the middle school and Jarden said that is what makes the program fun.

"We have had such a good cycle of teachers in the Alton system," Tim said. "Bud and some of the others helped provide that love of music we all have. I am so thankful for him."

