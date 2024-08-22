ALTON – The Alton community is grappling with grief following the loss of a beloved canine and the unsettling shooting of Alton Police Officer Allen Averbeck on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.

The incident unfolded in the 700 block of E. 6th Street in Alton, resulting in the death of K-9 Odin, Officer Averbeck's partner.

The suspect involved in the shooting sustained injuries, was transported to a local hospital, and was later pronounced deceased.

Alton Mayor David Goins provided an update early Thursday, stating that Officer Averbeck is "doing well" but remains deeply affected by the incident and the loss of Odin.

"Officer Averbeck was struck in the shooting in the vest," Goins said, highlighting the protective gear that likely saved his life.

The City of Alton released a heartfelt statement, honoring both Officer Averbeck and K-9 Odin.

"With profound sadness, we honor Police Officer First Class Averbeck and his K-9, Odin. We extend our deepest condolences on the tragic passing of K-9 Odin," the statement read. "K-9 Odin served our community with exceptional bravery, and his sacrifice will always be remembered. Officer Averbeck, we are all here to support you during this time. Together we mourn this immense loss."

Mayor Goins expressed his gratitude for the daily sacrifices made by Alton Police officers. He emphasized the crucial role played by canine officers, noting, "Odin is a fallen officer and he put his life on the line like any other human officer would do and unfortunately, paid the ultimate price."

The community continues to rally around Officer Averbeck, offering support as he navigates this difficult time.