GODFREY - The Alton Motorboat Club is hosting its 2022 Turkey Shoot on Sunday, Nov. 6 starting at 10 a.m. at the clubhouse, located at 11134 Harbor Dell in Godfrey. The event will be open to the public, featuring lots of food options and all-day raffles with prizes including firearms, cash, meats, and cheeses.

Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Alton Motorboat Club Commodore Matt Woulfe said tickets to be sold are also available to be picked up from the clubhouse.

Woulfe said after the clubhouse opens at 10 a.m., the shooting line will form at 11 a.m.

“We start shooting at 11 o’clock - we have a turkey shoot and we give away a turkey,” he said. “One round consists of 20 shots. We sell shot cards, there’s 20 people in a round, and then we give away one turkey, and the closest to the bullseye wins the turkey."

Woulfe added they usually do 22-25 rounds at 20 cards each, which adds up to “quite a few shots.” They also do a Powder Puff round “for the ladies” and a Money Round to compete for money, which is open to however many people want to sign up for it.

Article continues after sponsor message

Several food options will be available at the event, including turkey dinners which will be served at 2 p.m., burgers, hot dogs, bratwursts, chili, cold drinks, and more. There will also be 50/50 drawings and all-day raffles with food item prizes including ham, cheese, bacon, shrimp, sausage, and more.

This year’s Turkey Shoot Raffle will also feature grand prizes for the top three places, including a 1st place prize of a 12-gauge Winchester shotgun, 2nd place prize of a 9mm pistol, and 3rd place prize of $200 cash. Woulfe added that FOID cards are required for those signing up to win the firearm prizes.

Woulfe added that the club supplies multiple types of shotgun shells and that this is a family-friendly event with a special focus on safety.

“Everyone’s welcome, if you’re wanting to be in the shoot, to bring their own shotgun - 12-gauge seems to be the gun of choice, but 12 gauge, 410, and 20 gauge, you could bring - we supply the shotgun shells for it,” he said. “This is a family event. We are very-safety oriented, about the guns especially, so I’m there all day just for safety, and it is an all-volunteer event.”

For more information about the Alton Motorboat Club, visit their Facebook page or call (618) 466-2142.

More like this: