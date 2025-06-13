ALTON - The Alton Motor Boat Club is celebrating its 84th anniversary in the Riverbend.

Established in 1941, the Alton Motor Boat Club is a community of boaters and river enthusiasts. They currently have around 420 members. Member Scott Mifflin shared that the club has welcomed “generations” of boaters over the years, and he loves watching newcomers interact with longtime members and share their love for the river.

“It was the first motor boat club in the area. What we do is just provide a location and a community for boaters,” he said. “It’s pretty exciting for us to have all the traditions and customs and courtesies that we’ve tried to keep alive since back then. The river changes all the time, but the boaters don’t, necessarily, so it’s been an honor for us to be able to maintain those customs and courtesies of the river and to bring in older people and newer people. There’s new people that start boating every day, and for those people to collide is pretty exciting to witness and be a part of.”

Since 1952, the club has been at its current clubhouse location at 11134 Harbor Dell in Godfrey near Piasa Harbor. They rebuilt the clubhouse itself after the 2019 flood, and they often host bands and events in the space. There’s also a full restaurant and bar within the clubhouse, which is popular for members and the public alike.

Scott Mandrell, who oversees the club alongside Mifflin, said that motorboats are “a 20th century phenomenon” that quickly caught on in the Riverbend region. The club was formed as a way for these boaters to connect and care for the river. They also needed a place to store and launch their boats, which the club provides at their location.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mandrell noted that the river is a “big part of the culture” in the area. He believes the club is in “a renaissance of sorts,” welcoming more people and growing every season.

“What’s really different about us is that unlike a lot of the places around here, we’re not really like a fancy boat yacht club kind of thing,” he said. “There’s a lot of john boats and ski boats and smaller craft. We’re more about not so much getting out and cruising up and down the river as much as being out and actually operating in the river…When people look out on the pool and they’re driving up the River Road, there’s a good chance that many of the boats that they're seeing are coming out of our place.”

Mandrell and Mifflin noted that they also try to be good stewards of the environment. The Alton Motor Boat Club often comes out to help boaters in distress, and they assist with floods and disaster relief when needed. They believe boating on the river gives them a greater appreciation for its natural resources, ecosystems and the “critters of all kinds” that call it home.

“We try to make sure that we’re good stewards of that land and have been for decades,” Mandrell explained. “People who spend time in the water, whether that be boating, skiing, fishing, swimming, any other thing like that, it opens your awareness about the quality of the water and the way you interact with the water, treat the water, and the respect you have for the water. We feel like we have played a very critical role in helping keep the Piasa River access both friendly and clean and making sure that it’s a healthy ecosystem.”

The club hosts a variety of events throughout the year. They have two membership options, including one for boaters and one for members who don’t have a boat but enjoy the socialization of the club and the clubhouse. You can learn more about the Alton Motor Boat Club, their events and their memberships at their official Facebook page.

As they commemorate their 84th anniversary this year, they hope to welcome more Riverbend residents to the clubhouse and meet others who have memories of the club.

“We’re a pretty legacy institution for sure,” Mandrell added. “I am constantly crossing paths with somebody who has a story to tell about when they were a kid and went down with their uncle or whatever….If anybody’s got some old pictures, we’d love to see them and hear some stories.”

More like this: