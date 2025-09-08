ALTON - Community members are invited to the Alton Moose Lodge 951 for a full weekend of live music.

On Friday, Sept. 12, and Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, the Moose Lodge will host Moosestock, a music festival complete with four bands, ten vendors, and plenty of fun. Tickets cost $5 pre-sale or $8 at the door on Saturday. Lodge Administrator Keith Northway encourages people to come out and see what the Moose has to offer.

“If people come to the Moose this weekend, one thing they can expect is some great music,” Northway said. “I was looking for a way to increase the activity of the members, so I came up with this idea for Moosestock. I thought it was an awesome idea.”

On Friday, #4 Combo Band takes the stage at 7 p.m. This will be followed by Rum Boogie Band at 1 p.m. on Saturday and City Heat Band at 5 p.m. The evening concludes with Array of Saint Louis at 9 p.m.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. While the bands conclude at midnight, Northway promises karaoke, a bonfire, funnel cakes and additional concessions.

There will also be a variety of vendors, and Moosestock t-shirts are available for sale. Attendees can camp on lodge property for $5 a night on Sept. 12 and 13.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It’s really a big family gathering day,” Northway said.

He added that family is at the forefront of the Moose Lodge philosophy. This family-friendly music festival aims to bring people together and share the Moose’s mission with the community.

As an organization, Alton Moose Lodge 951 supports Mooseheart and Moosehaven. These nonprofits care for children and senior citizens, respectively.

“I think that’s probably the biggest reason I became a member,” Northway shared. “I could have joined a lot of other organizations, but this one seemed like it had purpose.”

Northway and his fellow Moose members resonate with the lodge’s mission, and they regularly visit lodges across the country to share their work and learn from other chapters. He hopes Moosestock proves to be a fun, exciting experience for attendees that shows them the possibilities of Alton Moose Lodge 951.

“It’s one of those hidden gems that Alton has,” he added. “It’s our chance to give exposure to Alton, what Moose is about and what we like to do, and have fun, and just to show them the property. I call it a hidden gem, because I’m from Alton my whole life, and honestly, I didn’t know about the Moose until my good friend brought me out there. I became a member that day and I’ve been ever since.”

For more information about Moosestock, visit the official Facebook event page. To learn more about Alton Moose Lodge 951, check out their official Facebook page.

More like this: