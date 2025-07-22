ALTON – The 17th Annual Alton Miles for Meso 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk benefiting the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) will take place Saturday, Sept. 20. Registration is now open for the in-person and virtual event, which is hosted and produced by Simmons Hanly Conroy and Metro Tri Club of Edwardsville, Illinois.

The event falls just prior to National Mesothelioma Awareness Day, which is commemorated annually on Sept. 26.

“Simmons Hanly Conroy is extremely proud to once again partner with Metro Tri Club in hosting the Alton Miles for Meso,” said Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons. “What began in 2009 is now a longstanding tradition and important community event to help continue funding resources for critical mesothelioma research and awareness through the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization.”

The ADAO is the largest independent asbestos victims’ organization in the United States, providing funds to offer a united voice to asbestos victims and concerned citizens, raise public awareness about the dangers of asbestos exposure, and work toward a global asbestos ban.

Simmons Hanly Conroy is one of the nation's largest mass torts firms and a national leader in the legal representation of mesothelioma patients and their families.

Over the first 16 years, Miles for Meso races in multiple locations nationwide have raised more than $952,000, including $27,500 from last year’s Alton event.

Online registration for the 17th Annual Alton Miles for Meso is accessible by visiting:

https://raceroster.com/events/2025/107431/17th-annual-alton-miles-for-meso-5k-race-and-3k-fun-runwalk

Article continues after sponsor message

The Alton Miles for Meso festivities will kick off at 7:30 a.m. at One Court Street in Alton, outside the Simmons Hanly Conroy national headquarters and across from Marquette High School. The 5K Run and 3K Fun Run/Walk will begin at 9 a.m.

The early race registration fee is $35 until Aug. 22. The regular registration fee is $40 Aug. 23-Sept. 6, and the late registration fee is $45 Sept. 7-14. Participants also can register for $45 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on event day. Registrants will receive a race packet containing a long-sleeve, moisture-wicking race T-shirt (with sizes only guaranteed with registration by Aug. 22), blank warrior bibs and more.

Virtual event attendees may register for $40 by Sept. 12 to guarantee receipt of a race packet by mail prior to race day. The virtual race kick-off is at 9 a.m. on the day of the race. Participants will be encouraged to share race photos via social media using the hashtag #MilesForMeso.

In addition to participation medals for all race participants, the overall top five men and women 5K finishers of the in-person race each will win cash prizes of $500, $250, $200, $100 and $50, respectively. High school and college-level athletes are ineligible to receive cash prizes due to IMSA/MHSA and NCAA eligibility requirements. In lieu of cash, alternative prizes will be given to any student athletes who finish in the top five. Additionally, the first, second and third place finishers in each of the 14 age groups will receive custom Miles for Meso medals. The awards ceremony will take place at 10:15 a.m. on race day.

The top fundraising team and individual each will receive prizes as well.

Corporate sponsorships for Miles for Meso are available through Aug. 25.

The following supporters generously sponsored the 2024 Alton Miles for Meso:

Diamond Sponsors: Asbestos.com, BDO, Classic Graphics, First Mid Bank & Trust, Giant City Properties, Holland Construction Services, Jenner & Block, Kiku Obata, Law Forum, Legalex, Mesothelioma Hope, Paszkiewicz Litigation Services, Pohlman Court Reporting, and The Bridge Church.

More like this: