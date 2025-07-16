From thrilling powerboat races and lively music festivals to family-friendly summer camps and unique community markets, the upcoming events offer something for everyone to enjoy. For a complete listing of all events and more details, visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Promotion Services!

Featured

GGCA Summer Camp invites children ages 3 to 12 to an unforgettable adventure filled with outdoor and water games, crafts, weekly field trips including visits to the NCG Cinema in Alton, and daily hot meals. Running from June 2nd to July 25th, camp hours are weekdays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM with before and aftercare available. The theme "Bible Explorer: Trek through Truth!" encourages kids to explore exciting Bible stories and grow in faith. Spaces are limited, so parents are encouraged to call (618) 468-1068 or email ggcaalton@gmail.com to register. The camp accepts CHASI and costs $90 per student per week.

Christmas in July Raffle is hosted by Freer Auto Body on Friday, July 18, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4512 North Alby Street, Godfrey. The raffle supports the Community Christmas campaign with tickets priced at $10 each and prizes including $3,500 cash and vacation stays. Attendees can enjoy Sloppy Joes for dine-in or carry-out. Tickets and donations can be made at Freer Auto Body, with checks payable to Community Christmas. For more info, call 618-466-6151 or email cj@riverbender.com to support this community-benefiting event.

F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals 2025 returns to Riverfront Park in Alton from July 18 to 20, bringing thrilling high-speed powerboat racing to the Mississippi River. This exciting event honors Alton’s rich powerboat racing history dating back to 1894 and includes general admission, VIP seating, vendor displays, music, and food. The weekend kicks off with a Meet & Greet Street Party on Friday night to meet drivers and see the boats up close. Testing begins on Friday at 2:00 PM, and non-stop racing action continues Saturday and Sunday, promising an adrenaline-filled experience for all attendees.

Summer Reading Retreat at Hayner Library in Alton Square Mall offers a relaxing and inspiring environment for book lovers on July 18. Guests can enjoy lemonade, fruits, chips, and practice origami while discussing current reads or favorite books from the past. Whether stopping by briefly or staying all day, attendees can clear their “to be read” lists, pick new books, or dive into short stories. The event encourages community connection through shared literary interests. Registration is required by calling 1-800-613-3163.

Meet & Greet Street Party invites you to Mac's Downtown in Alton on July 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. to meet the F1 Powerboat drivers and see their impressive boats up close. This free event is a fun prelude to the F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals, providing a lively atmosphere for fans to mingle with drivers and enjoy the excitement leading up to the races.

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! kicks off its 33rd season in Downtown Alton every Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to Noon, from May 10 through October 18. Held rain or shine, the market offers a wide variety of locally-grown seasonal produce, pasture-raised proteins, fresh baked goods, honey, plants, handcrafted arts, and ready-to-eat meals. Weekly live music, artist demonstrations, and special activities such as goat yoga, workshops, and themed events create a vibrant atmosphere. Follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket for updates on seasonal produce and entertainment.

MUDGIRL RUN is the ultimate obstacle race for women of all ages, shapes, and sizes, taking place on July 19, 2025, at Tri-City Speedway in Granite City. Participants will run, walk, climb, slide, and crawl through over 17 obstacles across a 3-mile course. This non-competitive event encourages bonding with your girl squad while making unforgettable muddy memories. Join the #PINKARMY and get ready to conquer the muddiest activity of the year!

Christmas in July Trivia is happening on July 19 at the Jerseyville KC Hall, located at 307 N State Street, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. Test your holiday movie knowledge in teams of 6 or 8 for $20 per person. Bring your own snacks; soda is provided, and alcohol is available for purchase. Cash prizes will be awarded for first place, ugliest sweater, and best table decorations. Additional activities include raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. Proceeds benefit Madison County Catholic Charities serving Jersey, Calhoun, Madison, and Bond counties. For tickets, call (618) 462-0634, ext. 221.

Events on Jul. 19, 2025

Experience the vibrant The Land of Goshen Community Market on July 19, 2025, in Edwardsville, IL, where fresh produce, cut flowers, live music, and free children's activities come together to create a lively community atmosphere on St. Louis Street from 8am to 12pm.

Join the celebration of fresh, juicy local peaches at the Peach Festival held at O'Fallon Station on July 19, 2025, in O Fallon, IL, featuring peach-themed goodies from artisans and downtown businesses for a fun-filled day.

Article continues after sponsor message

Car enthusiasts won't want to miss the 47th Mustang Round Up & All Ford Car Show in Alton, IL on July 19, 2025, hosted by Roberts Motors and the Southern Illinois Mustang Association, with registration starting at 8 AM and exciting judging and awards throughout the day.

Explore a treasure trove of coins and collectibles at the Missouri Numismatic Society's 65th Annual Coin Show happening July 17-19, 2025, at the St Charles Convention Center in St Charles, MO, featuring over 150 coin dealers and a Friday evening auction.

Step back in time and enjoy an afternoon of fun with live music, house tours, vintage softball, and boxed lunches at the Old-Fashioned Country Picnic on July 19, 2025, hosted by the Madison County Historical Society at Oakdale Farm in Highland, IL.

Celebrate Sinclair Foods' 85 years of business on July 19, 2025, in Jerseyville, IL, with special guests like the Bigfoot Monster truck, live music by Haylie Jones, product sampling, and family-friendly entertainment at Sinclair Foods cheers to 85 years.

Enjoy a sensory-friendly movie experience at the Sensory Saturdays at Stadium Theater in Jerseyville, IL on July 19, 2025, at 12 PM, where lights are dimmed and volume lowered to create a welcoming environment for all moviegoers.

Experience the soulful sounds of the Gospel Music Explosion at Oakwood COGIC in Godfrey, IL on July 19, 2025, for an uplifting service filled with inspiring music.

Laugh out loud with the improv comedy of the ComedySportz St. Louis Match on July 19, 2025, at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, MO, where two teams compete for laughs in a family-friendly show inspired by "Whose Line Is It Anyway".

Events on Jul. 20, 2025

Join the vibrant community at the Bethalto Farmers Market 2025 held in Central Park, Bethalto, IL, where from June 8th to September 28th (excluding August 3rd), you can explore and support local artisans with their handmade and homegrown products in a lively outdoor setting.

Experience an evening of great tunes and local ambiance at the Live Music Scott & Karl event hosted at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus in Grafton, IL, where music lovers gather to enjoy the sounds and atmosphere of this charming venue.

Discover the art of brewing at the historic Old Bakery Beer Company in Downtown Alton, IL by joining the Behind the Glass Brewery Tours every Sunday at 3 p.m., where a knowledgeable guide will walk you through the brewery's history and beer-making process, including a pint and samples for just $10 per person.

Immerse yourself in the melodic charm of the Alton Municipal Band's 137th season by attending one of their concerts at Haskell Park in Alton, IL, such as the upcoming performance titled Alton Municipal Band 2025 Season on July 20th at 7:00 p.m., where community members gather to enjoy an evening filled with music and camaraderie.

Don't miss out on sharing your own exciting events with the community—sign in today and submit your events for free!

More like this: