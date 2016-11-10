ALTON - After long after school rehearsals, hours of set decoration and thousands of dance moves and lyrics practiced, the Alton Middle School Drama Club is proud to present its fall musical.

Seussical the Musical will be presented beginning at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 until Saturday, Nov. 19 in the newly dedicated Cliff Davenport Auditorium, located at 2200 College Ave. in Alton.

Seussical the Musical builds upon the stories of Dr. Seuss himself, alluding to tales including “Horton Hears a Who!,” “Horton Hatches the Egg” and “Miss Gertrude McFuzz.” AMS bring the characters within these books, along with several other Seuss classics, to life as creatures such as The Cat in the Hat, Thing One and Thing Two and the Whos from Whoville.

This musical journey shows how a little boy named Jo-Jo, played by Ana Bagwell, uses his big imagination to prove “that a person is a person, no matter how small.”

Directed by Paul Herbert Pitts, the musical is sure to bring a smile to everyone in the audience’s faces with its fun songs, catchy alliterations and in-your-face theatrics.

“Seussical the Musical is very important because it shows how English is connected to theater,” Pitts said. “It relates well to kids from the education aspects as well as teaches kids about the history of Dr. Seuss who was a great author.”

The Cat in the Hat, played by Joseph Whiteside, serves as the outrageous host while beloved Horton the Elephant, played by Gerard Bruce, is the guide on a journey from Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the World of the Whos. Other Dr. Seuss favorites make special appearances, Aaliyah Jones as Gertrude McFuzz and TyRia Rounds as Mayzie LaBird. Other cast members are Josie Giertz, Allison Cook, Macie Miller, Kameron Mason-El, Ellie Levi, Diego Perez, Sophia Kumagi, Jaden Hardimon, Jovon Ammons and E’Niya Fields.

“These kids are great,” Pitts said. “They care about the show and want to do a good job. A lot of middle schools don’t have a theater program and the fact that we can do a full show instead of a junior show is a compliment to their talent.”

Themes throughout the show include the power of friendship, loyalty, family and community and are sure to resonate with audience members young and old.

Admission to the show will be $5 for both students and adults. Funds raised from sales will go to benefit future Drama Club productions. Come out and support the dedicated students of Alton Middle School as they bring the beloved characters of Dr. Seuss’ books to life.

