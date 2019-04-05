(Alton, IL, 4/5/18) Alton Middle School is pleased to announce the performance of our spring musical The Wiz. The Wiz is the soul adaptation of Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz. This show is directed by Theater Arts Director, Paul Herbert Pitts.

This show involves over 80 dynamic students from Alton Middle School and stars Kennedy Stephens as Dorothy, William Harris as the Scarecrow, Devin Sadler as the Tin Man, Marvin Short as the Lion and Victor Hull as The Wiz.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The shows’ upbeat and fun music and dance, combined with funky, colorful sets and costumes, will ensure families of all ages will enjoy this high-energy Broadway hit.

Come show your support for local student talent! Performances will take place on Friday April 26th and Saturday April 27th at Alton Middle School. Tickets are $5.00 for students/ASD Staff and $10 for adults.

More like this:

SIUE’s STEM Center and SALT Launch Innovative ‘Cougar KickBots’ Program at Alton Middle School
Mar 13, 2025
Atticus Chapman Is Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird Of The Month
4 days ago
Alton Students Recognized for Writing and Illustrating Their First Books
Mar 25, 2025
Riverbend CEO Program is Building Next Generation of Entrepreneurs
Mar 19, 2025
State of the Race 2025: Our Daily Show Hosts In-Depth Interviews With Alton & Godfrey Mayoral and Aldermanic Candidates
Mar 12, 2025

 