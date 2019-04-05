(Alton, IL, 4/5/18) Alton Middle School is pleased to announce the performance of our spring musical The Wiz. The Wiz is the soul adaptation of Frank Baum's The Wizard of Oz. This show is directed by Theater Arts Director, Paul Herbert Pitts.

This show involves over 80 dynamic students from Alton Middle School and stars Kennedy Stephens as Dorothy, William Harris as the Scarecrow, Devin Sadler as the Tin Man, Marvin Short as the Lion and Victor Hull as The Wiz.

Article continues after sponsor message

The shows’ upbeat and fun music and dance, combined with funky, colorful sets and costumes, will ensure families of all ages will enjoy this high-energy Broadway hit.

Come show your support for local student talent! Performances will take place on Friday April 26th and Saturday April 27th at Alton Middle School. Tickets are $5.00 for students/ASD Staff and $10 for adults.

More like this: