ALTON – Amy Spears recently received a national honor when she was named as a 2022 Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates.

Curriculum Associates is a national company that recognizes teachers who demonstrate growth in student achievement through formal assessments, showcase innovation, and engagement practices, and maintain high standards for student performance.

Spears is widely known by her Alton School District students and colleagues as an outstanding teacher. Spears is a math teacher at Alton Middle School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Middle School Principal Dr. Cindy Inman said Spears is an excellent teacher with a deep understanding of curriculum and instruction. Dr. Inman also said Spears is also able to create instructional strategies that meet the individualized needs of her students and employ those in the classroom setting.

Spears not only meets but also exceeds the criteria for the prestigious award, Dr. Cindy Inman, Alton Middle School Principal explained.

“Amy is simply a remarkable teacher," Dr. Inman said. "She is well-prepared each day for instruction, uses assessments and student data to guide her practice, and all while building excellent relationships with her students.”

More like this: