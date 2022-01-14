ALTON – Amy Spears recently received a national honor when she was named as a 2022 Extraordinary Educator by Curriculum Associates.

Amy SpearsCurriculum Associates is a national company that recognizes teachers who demonstrate growth in student achievement through formal assessments, showcase innovation, and engagement practices, and maintain high standards for student performance.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Spears is widely known by her Alton School District students and colleagues as an outstanding teacher. Spears is a math teacher at Alton Middle School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton Middle School Principal Dr. Cindy Inman said Spears is an excellent teacher with a deep understanding of curriculum and instruction. Dr. Inman also said Spears is also able to create instructional strategies that meet the individualized needs of her students and employ those in the classroom setting.

Spears not only meets but also exceeds the criteria for the prestigious award, Dr. Cindy Inman, Alton Middle School Principal explained.

“Amy is simply a remarkable teacher," Dr. Inman said. "She is well-prepared each day for instruction, uses assessments and student data to guide her practice, and all while building excellent relationships with her students.”

More like this:

Rhese Baker is a Natural Leader at Cassens Elementary School
Mar 27, 2025
Illinois Education Association Honors Educators From Around The State
Mar 16, 2025
Alton Board of Education Recognizes January's Optimist Students of the Month
Jan 22, 2025
Two District 7 Educators Named Among ISBE’s Those Who Excel Award Winners
Feb 20, 2025
Finalists Announced: Marquette Catholic Continues Tradition of Student Section Excellence
Mar 5, 2025

 