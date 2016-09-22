ALTON – Alton Middle School’s girls’ softball team concluded a banner season Tuesday afternoon with a 17-2 overall record.

Alton lost 3-0 to Chatham-Glenwood in the sectional matchup and was in that game until the very end, holding Chatham to one run to late in the game. Alton's girls won their regional to advance to the sectional matchup.

For Dan Carter, who also coaches girls’ softball at the high school, it is a joy to work with such a talented and hard-working group of girls.

The girls on the roster were: Katie Castelli, Olivia Ducey, Audrey Evola, Lynna Fischer, Mackenzie Fisher, Darcie Flanigan, Alyson Haegele, Macey Hartman, Emma Kiger, Jillian Krewson, Shelby Kulp, Audrey Rathgeb and Abby Sullivan.

“They are 13 or 14 girls who work hard and support each other,” Carter said. “This group was successful last year with a 16-4 season. When I took over, one of the things I wanted to do was build a total program and it starts really with little league in the Parks Department and continues all the way to high school. It’s nice to have everybody together on the same page.”

Carter said he feels this year’s eighth graders are ready for high school play when they become freshmen.

“It’s amazing how far along these girls are for their ages,” he said. “They will enter high school knowing what to expect in our program.”

