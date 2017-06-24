GODFREY – Swimming can be one of those sports that one can take up at any point and excel almost immediately.

Summersport's Grace Middleton is one such example.

Middleton took up competitive swimming only three weeks ago and has already made an impact with the Sharks; she won an event in Thursday's Shark win over Sunset Hills at the Summersport pool.

“I just really like to swim, so I decided to join the swimming team,” Middleton said. “I love it; I love swimming. It's a lot of fun.”

Many of the great swimmers got their start in the sport being a part of clubs much like Summersport; Middleton wants to be like Maddie Monroe, a former Alton High School swimmer and Shark who went on to swim for Arkansas and just missed on qualifying tor the 2016 U.S. Olympic swimming trials in Omaha, Neb. “I'm trying to be like her,” Middleton said.

Middleton also plays basketball and volleyball; she especially enjoys basketball. Her teammates on the Sharks have been very supportive of Middleton's efforts on the team.

“They're really supportive,” Middleton, who will enter Alton Middle School in August, said.

