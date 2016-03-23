Production Dates: April 21-April 23, 2016

Alton Middle School's Drama Club presents its first Spring Musical. Under the direction of Paul Herbert Pitts, Disney’s Lion King JR. will be presented to the stage on Thursday, April 21st, Friday April 22nd and Saturday April 23rd at 7:00 PM nightly. Admission is $5.00 for Adults and Students. The performance venue is in the historic AMS Auditorium, located at 2200 College Ave. in Alton. The entrance is in the Main Building, with handicap accessible entrance through the cafeteria.

Article continues after sponsor message

Disney’s The Lion King JR. has captivated the imagination of audiences around the world. Now Alton Middle School has the opportunity to present this one-of-a-kind musical. The African savannah comes to life on the stage with Simba, Rafiki and an unforgettable case of characters as they make the journey from Pride Rock to the jungle and back again, in this inspiring come of age tale.

Synopsis: Disney’s The Lion King JR. tells the story of the epic adventures of a curious cub named Simba as he struggles to accept the responsibilities of adulthood and his destiny as king. Along the way, the young lion encounters a colorful cast of characters including spunky lioness Nala, charismatic meerkat Timon, and loveable warthog Pumbaa. To claim his rightful place on the throne, and save his beloved Pridelands, Simba must find his inner strength and confront his wicked Uncle Scar.

The Lion King JR. features classic songs from the 1994 film such as “Hakuna Matata” and the Academy Award winning “Can You Feel the Love Tonight”, as well as additional songs penned for the Broadway production.

More like this: