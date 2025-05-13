ALTON – Two men from Alton remain in custody following separate cases of domestic battery.

Brandon L. Laughlin, 27, of Alton, was charged on May 8, 2025 with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony), unlawful restraint (a Class 4 felony), domestic battery, and battery (both Class A misdemeanors).

On May 7, 2025, Laughlin allegedly struck two individuals about the body with his fist, one of them being a household or family member who he was also accused of unlawfully detaining.

In a separate case filed on May 8, 2025, Keith B. Perry, 26, also of Alton, was charged with a Class 4 felony count of criminal damage to property and a Class A misdemeanor count of domestic battery.

Perry is accused of causing bodily harm to a household or family member on April 3, 2025 after striking them with a closed fist in the back of the head, continuously hitting the victim and pinning them down on a couch. He was additionally charged with causing over $500 worth of damage to the victim’s iPhone.

Both cases were presented by the Alton Police Department. Laughlin and Perry currently remain in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

