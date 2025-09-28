ALTON – Two men from Alton face their first and second charges of domestic battery in two unrelated cases from the Alton Police Department.

Robert W. Skelton Sr., 62, of Alton, was charged on Sept. 24, 2025 with a Class 4 felony count of domestic battery, his second or subsequent such offense.

Skelton allegedly grabbed a household or family member’s face and caused injury to the victim’s cheek on Sept. 22, 2052. Charging documents state Skelton had previously been convicted of domestic battery in 2009, also in Madison County.

In this latest case, he was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions, including that he have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim in this case. He was also ordered not to enter the premises of the victim’s Alton apartment and was ordered to surrender any firearms and Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card in his possession to the Alton Police Department.

Another Alton resident, 22-year-old Shamon T. Smith, was charged in an unrelated case with a Class 2 felony count of aggravated domestic battery. Smith allegedly intentionally strangled a household or family member on Sept. 19, 2025.

Under the conditions of his pretrial release from custody, Smith was also ordered to have no contact with the victim from this case, remain at least 500 feet away from the victim, not enter their Alton residence, and surrender any firearms and FOID card in his possession to the Alton Police.

Both of the cases against Skelton and Smith were presented by the Alton Police Department.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

