ALTON – The Wound Care Center at Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of the Healogics network, is helping raise awareness of chronic wounds. The fourth annual Wound Care Awareness Week is being held from June 5-9.

One of nearly 800 Healogics-managed Centers, Alton Memorial’s Wound Care Center offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. Program directors across the nation will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions.

It is estimated that chronic wounds affect 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, chief medical director for Healogics. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Alton Memorial’s Wound Care Center. Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing changed their life.

To schedule an appointment at Alton Memorial’s Wound Care Center, please call 618-433-7066 or visit www.altonmemorialhospital.org.

