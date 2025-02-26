ALTON — Alton Memorial Hospital has initiated a significant expansion project aimed at increasing its operating room capacity from eight to ten, while also remodeling existing facilities. The demolition began recently as part of a comprehensive plan to enhance surgical services at the hospital.

The project includes enlarging one of the current operating rooms and remodeling all preexisting OR rooms. Additionally, the hospital will be adding Preoperative and Recovery bays to better accommodate the expected increase in surgical activity.

This expansion comes at a time when the hospital is focused on providing a broader range of surgical procedures, including DaVinci Robotic Colon surgery, Hysterectomy, and Nephrectomy. Hospital officials have stated that these services will continue uninterrupted throughout the construction period. The remodel will also support other procedures such as Total Hip and Knee Arthroplasty.

Article continues after sponsor message

The planned upgrades aim to create a modern and aesthetically pleasing environment for patients, ensuring they receive care in a healing atmosphere.

Hospital leadership was present during the inaugural demolition efforts, marking the beginning of a project that seeks to enhance both capacity and patient experience at Alton Memorial.

More like this: