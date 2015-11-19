Alton Memorial thanks Veterans for their Service Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Alton Memorial Hospital held a lunch on Veterans Day to honor staff who have served in the United States military. At the far right are AMH President Dave Braasch and Debbie Turpin, vice president of Patient Care Services. Honored veterans were, left to right, Ron Rawlings, Navy; Bryan Hartwick, Air Force; Claribell Trochuck, Army; Bob Thompson, Air Force; Cristal McDowell, Navy; Ed Avery, Air Force; Samantha Berry, Army; Vanessa Harvey, Army; and Don LeMoine, Air Force. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending