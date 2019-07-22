ALTON – Alton Memorial Hospital has received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s (AHA/ASA) Get With The Guidelines® (GWTG) Stroke Silver Plus achievement award. AMH has also qualified to be recognized as a recipient of the AHA/ASA’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award.

The Stroke Silver Plus Award means that seven stroke measures were met at least 85 percent of the time including stroke patient care elements, as well as five out of eight additional measures met at least 75 percent of the time

The Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Award means that the time to thrombolytic therapy was within 60 minutes in 75 percent or more of acute ischemic stroke patients treated with IV tPA

Article continues after sponsor message

The award will be recognized on a national level with:

Recognition in the American Heart Associatiion’s US News and World Report recognition ad that appears in the magazine’s “Best Hospitals” edition.

A recognition ceremony at AHA/ASA’s International Stroke Conference to be held in February 2020 in Los Angeles.

Recognition on the AHA/ASA website: www.heart.org/quality

“Numerous published studies demonstrate the Get With the Guidelines program’s success in achieving measured patient outcome improvements,” said Kyle Ogle, stroke team coordinator at AMH. “Patient care data from Alton Memorial Hospital is continuously entered into this program throughout the year. Thanks to the quality care provided to patients by our physicians, nurses and others, we are being honored for the year of 2018.”

More like this: