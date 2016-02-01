ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital employees who received Awesome cards during the fourth quarter of 2015 were honored at a reception held Jan. 11 in the cafeteria meeting rooms. Senior Leadership took a break from its weekly meeting to personally thank the employees for going above and beyond.

If you know of an Alton Memorial Hospital employee, physician or volunteer who deserves recognition, please let us know by completing an "Awesome" nomination form. Forms are available in the hospital waiting areas and nurses stations. A member of the leadership team will present your honoree with an "Awesome" badge sticker.

Completed forms may be dropped off at the information desk or sent to the Development office. For more information, contact Marlene Lewis at 618-463-7701.

Recent Awesome cards went to:

Wound Care Center

Dr. John Hoelscher, Alton Internal Medicine

Cori Yates, Medical Care Unit

Khris Turnbull, ICU

Sonja Slavuljica, Cardiology

Christine Harlan, Alton Internal Medicine

Twanna Washington, Receiving

Beth Herbstreit, Surgical Services

Rachel Hammon, Medical Care Unit

Ron Rawlings, Security

Jennifer Pyles, Medical Care Unit

