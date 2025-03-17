ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital will host free monthly skin cancer screenings.

Starting on March 25, 2025, community members can stop by AMH for a free screening by a nurse practitioner specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery. AMH, in partnership with Washington University Physicians of Illinois, Inc., will host these free screenings throughout the rest of the year. Lorraine Seiffert with Washington University Physicians in Illinois, Inc. explained the importance of regular screenings.

“I think people are intimidated by the screening. They think maybe machines or whatever, blood tests. But it’s very simple,” Seiffert said. “It’s just as important as making sure you see your dentist every six months or having any other type of screening.”

Seiffert explained that the screenings just take a few minutes. She will visually examine exposed skin or any lesions of concern. If she spots anything that looks concerning, she and the patient will agree to monitor it, or, more likely, she will send a biopsy off.

Unlike screenings for breast cancer or colon cancer, there are no age limits to being screened for skin cancer. Seiffert suggests yearly screenings for patients in their late 50s or early 60s, but she noted there are a few risk factors that might encourage patients to be screened earlier.

People with fair complexions, blue eyes or blonde or red hair are at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Additionally, anyone who has a history of severe or blistering sunburns before age 18 should be vigilant. But if you notice a lesion that is concerning or a lesion that seems to be changing, this is a sign that you should be screened.

“It is very important because we can find lesions when they’re much smaller before they progress further if you’re having a skin cancer screening,” Seiffert said. “There have been a number of patients that have come in and I’ve caught things such as melanoma, squamous cell and basal cell, and I believe that we caught this much earlier than if they had not come to one of these free screenings.”

While the screenings are important, Seiffert noted there are a number of preventative measures that one can take to protect their skin, especially as the weather turns warmer and people begin to spend more time outdoors.

She encourages everyone to wear a daily sunscreen on their hands and face. She is also an advocate for sun-protective clothing, such as long sleeves or clothing with ultraviolet protection. She said hats are “huge” and can go a long way in protecting faces, ears and scalps.

As summer approaches, Seiffert also encourages people to check their sunscreen. She explained that there are two main types of sunscreen with different benefits.

Organic sunscreen, which is chemical-based, is “basically a bunch of compounds that absorb into your skin and they help absorb the UVB rays,” Seiffert said. She urges people to look for sunscreen that says it reduces the risk of skin cancer, not just sunburns. These sunscreens must be applied 15–20 minutes before going into the sun so they can absorb into your skin.

Mineral sunscreens, which are inorganic, are “much kinder to our skin” and act as “true barrier sunscreens,” she said. These sunscreens are effective immediately and can be applied to children as young as 6 months of age. Seiffert said these sunscreens can be more expensive, but they’re more effective.

She also recommends lotion sunscreen over spray sunscreen, and she reminds people to apply sunscreen to their feet if they are wearing sandals.

There are ways to prevent skin cancer, but the AMH skin cancer screenings aim to help people spot and address any concerns they may have. To register for an appointment, click here. Patients must be 18 or older. Seiffert emphasized that the appointments are free and they do not accept insurance.

“I’m very proud to be able to offer these and appreciate Alton Memorial helping out,” she added.

For more information about the skin cancer screenings, click here or read this article on RiverBender.com.

