ALTON - Congratulations to Danielle Darden of the Nursing Float Pool, center, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s March Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say that Danielle provides excellent care to the patients, often putting their needs and wants before her own. They frequently see her helping patients and assisting staff to whom she is not necessarily assigned, simply because she was walking by when a call light went off or observed that someone was busy. She is a true team player.

Danielle works in the float pool and is often pulled multiple times during one shift to different teams and co-workers. Danielle does this effortlessly, without complaint and with a smile. Danielle is a role model for all employees and a great asset to a patient care team.

