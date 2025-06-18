ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital is celebrating 618 Day with its newest residents. Meet Hayes, Lena and Ezra who were all born – happy and healthy - at Alton Memorial.

Alton Memorial’s Women’s Health & Childbirth Center has been delivering babies for more than 65 years. Combining the comforts of home and family with modern technology, Alton Memorial strives to meet the needs for an excellent and safe welcome for the newest family member.

Staff at Alton Memorial’s Women's Health and Childbirth Center are committed to providing an optimal level of care for infant feeding and mother/baby bonding through our affiliation with Baby Friendly, USA. All staff have received extensive training in the most current mother-baby care, bonding, and infant feeding recommendations and practices to help parents meet their goals.

More on the Birth Center can be found here: Women’s Health and Childbirth Center at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

