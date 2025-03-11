ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital is set to offer free skin cancer screenings on March 25, 2025, as part of an initiative in partnership with Washington University Physicians of Illinois Inc. The monthly screenings aim to promote early detection of skin cancer, the most common form of cancer in the United States.

The screenings will be conducted by nurse practitioners specializing in plastic and reconstructive surgery. They will examine exposed areas of the skin and any specific areas of concern, although the screenings will not include full body examinations. Registration is required to participate in the screenings.

Skin cancer affects individuals regardless of background, but certain groups are at higher risk. Those with fair skin, light-colored hair, green or blue eyes, and a tendency to freckle are particularly vulnerable. Additionally, excessive sun exposure, blistering sunburns experienced before the age of 18, and a family history of melanoma are significant risk factors.

The screenings will take place at Alton Memorial Hospital, located at 1 Memorial Drive, Medical Office Building A, Suite 101, in Alton, Illinois. Interested participants can register for the event through the BJC HealthCare website.

Laura High, a representative of BJC HealthCare, indicated that the screenings are part of a proactive approach to encourage early detection of skin cancer. She also mentioned that additional information about skin cancer trends and the specifics of the screenings can be provided upon request.

