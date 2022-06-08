ALTON, IL –After taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing alumni are busy planning a much-anticipated return of their reunion.

The reunion will be held Saturday, July 16, at Alton’s Best Western Premiere Hotel, with registration starting at 11 a.m.

The AMH School of Nursing opened on March 1, 1938. A graduate nursing staff provided instruction across a range of subjects. Students were rated and needed to meet the maximum requirements of the Illinois State Department of Education and Registration. Tuition at the time for three years (RN degree) totaled $150. A total of 626 nurses, including nine men, graduated from the school in its 35-year history. The school’s last graduating class was in 1973.

"This event is so important to our classmates," said Carol Noble, a 1964 graduate who then worked more than 40 years at AMH and now serves on the reunion committee. “Some of us have stayed connected over the years, and via the Internet lately, but that pales in comparison to seeing your classmates in person, especially after the recent pandemic that kept us all from enjoying each other’s company in person. We are excited to see one another!”

