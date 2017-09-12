ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital will provide adult influenza vaccinations from 8-10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Alton Memorial Convenient Care, 5520 Godfrey Road.

Advance appointments are required. Call 1-800-392-0936 to make an appointment. Medicare Part B pays for the flu shot. Those with Medicare Part B coverage must present their Medicare card at the time of their vaccination. For all others, the cost is $20, payable by cash or check to Alton Memorial Hospital.

Article continues after sponsor message

Medicare HMOs or other insurance plans that involve a co-pay at the doctor’s office will NOT be billed. Anyone who does not have Medicare Part B will have to pay $20 at the time of his or her shot. You will get a receipt and then you should be able to work out the reimbursement with your insurance company.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that everyone over the age of 6 months be immunized. Persons under 18 should see their pediatrician or primary care provider. If you have special health issues, please check with your physician about being vaccinated.

More like this: