ALTON - Congratulations to Simona Howe of the Nursing Float Pool, center, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s May Employee of the Month.

Her co-workers say that “you can always count on Simona. When she is available, she will work extra. She never says “NO.” Simona goes above and beyond the AMH Standard of excellence. She provides excellent patient care, even in the toughest situations. She has compassion not only for her patients and their families, but her co-workers as well.”

