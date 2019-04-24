Saturday, May 4

Prepared Childbirth Saturday class; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 800-392-0936 to register. Cost: Free

Monday, May 6

“Make Every Breath Count”; 11 a.m.-noon, AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252. For those with breathing issues. For more information or to register, call 800-392-0936. Cost: Free.

Tuesday, May 7

Living With Baby; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is designed to instruct parents on what to expect of their newborn in the hospital and basic baby care. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Tuesday, May 7/Wednesday, May 8

Geneva Linen sale; AMH connector lobby; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 8. Call 618-463-7872 for more information.

Friday, May 10

Alzheimer’s caregivers support group; AMH Center for Senior Renewal (second floor, Olin Wing); 2-4 p.m. Facilitated by Julie Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal. Call 618-463-7895 for more information.

Tuesday, May 14

Grief, Loss, Change support group; Alton Multispecialists conference room, 1 Professional Drive in Alton; 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call BJC Hospice at 618-463-7100.

Thursday, May 16

Diabetes support group; AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252; 1-2 p.m. Call 618-463-7526 for more information.

Tuesday, May 21

Breastfeeding Basics; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. The class focuses on the basic techniques needed for establishment of successful breastfeeding. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Tuesday, May 28

Skin cancer screening; AMH Cancer Care Center; 4:15-6:15 p.m. Screenings given by Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. Call 800-392-0936 for an appointment. Cost: free.

Tuesday, May 28

Introduction to Natural Childbirth. AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is meant as an introduction to options for those interested in non-medicated childbirth. Call 800-392-0936 to register.

Thursday, May 30

American Red Cross blood drive; AMH café meeting rooms, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.

