Alton Memorial Hospital May Calendar of Events
Saturday, May 4
Prepared Childbirth Saturday class; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Call 800-392-0936 to register. Cost: Free
Monday, May 6
“Make Every Breath Count”; 11 a.m.-noon, AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252. For those with breathing issues. For more information or to register, call 800-392-0936. Cost: Free.
Tuesday, May 7
Living With Baby; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is designed to instruct parents on what to expect of their newborn in the hospital and basic baby care. Call 800-392-0936 to register.
Tuesday, May 7/Wednesday, May 8
Geneva Linen sale; AMH connector lobby; 7 a.m.-4 p.m. May 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. May 8. Call 618-463-7872 for more information.
Friday, May 10
Alzheimer’s caregivers support group; AMH Center for Senior Renewal (second floor, Olin Wing); 2-4 p.m. Facilitated by Julie Clayton, a therapist with Senior Renewal. Call 618-463-7895 for more information.
Tuesday, May 14
Grief, Loss, Change support group; Alton Multispecialists conference room, 1 Professional Drive in Alton; 5-6:30 p.m. For more information, call BJC Hospice at 618-463-7100.
Thursday, May 16
Diabetes support group; AMH Olin Wing ground floor, Room G-252; 1-2 p.m. Call 618-463-7526 for more information.
Tuesday, May 21
Breastfeeding Basics; AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-9 p.m. The class focuses on the basic techniques needed for establishment of successful breastfeeding. Call 800-392-0936 to register.
Tuesday, May 28
Skin cancer screening; AMH Cancer Care Center; 4:15-6:15 p.m. Screenings given by Dr. John Felder and Lorilee Sebesta, FNP-C. Call 800-392-0936 for an appointment. Cost: free.
Tuesday, May 28
Introduction to Natural Childbirth. AMH OB classroom (1st Floor, Smith Wing); 6:30-8:30 p.m. This class is meant as an introduction to options for those interested in non-medicated childbirth. Call 800-392-0936 to register.
Thursday, May 30
American Red Cross blood drive; AMH café meeting rooms, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. To register, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org.
