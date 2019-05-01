SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital has joined the Siteman Cancer Network to improve the health of River Bend residents and neighboring communities through cancer research, treatment and prevention. Membership in the Siteman network strengthens and further expands Alton Memorial’s connection as a member of BJC HealthCare to the nationally renowned cancer center based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.

Alton Memorial is the third hospital to join the Siteman network and the first network member in Illinois. Network membership provides more direct access to cancer prevention and control strategies and genomic and genetic testing. Patients also will have streamlined access to highly specialized treatments and technologies, including clinical trials, at Siteman.

“Alton Memorial Hospital is proud to partner with Siteman, a nationally recognized comprehensive cancer center,” said Dave Braasch, president of Alton Memorial Hospital, a member of BJC HealthCare. “This partnership will bring additional resources, including prevention efforts and access to leading-edge, personalized clinical trials, to River Bend residents and the greater Alton community.”

As a network member, Alton Memorial Hospital will work with Siteman Cancer Center to assess cancer’s impact on west central Illinois, and develop a plan to lessen the overall burden and measure results. Possibilities include a greater emphasis on reducing smoking rates and promoting cancer screening and other healthy activities.

Key components of the network affiliation include:

A patient navigator to coordinate access to highly specialized care, including clinical trials for especially complex cases, at Siteman Cancer Center.

Use of genomic and genetic testing to help identify more personalized, targeted treatments based on the characteristics of a patient’s disease.

Development of a database that includes information about tumor characteristics and treatment options, aimed at improving clinical care and patient outcomes.

Sharing of best practices to improve patient care. Examples include how nurses and radiation therapists are trained to care for oncology patients, and implementing industry-approved guidelines for survivorship, screening and genetic counseling programs.

Implementation of cancer prevention strategies, such as the use of interactive tools, e-books, videos, individual coaching and online cancer risk assessment tools.

Development of targeted interventions to reduce cancer risk and of evaluation tools to measure success.

The network’s efforts to reduce the cancer burden also are expected to increase the number of people who are screened for cancer, which should result in earlier detection and improved health outcomes.

“Siteman Cancer Center and Alton Memorial Hospital – through the Siteman Cancer Network – are committed to preventing cancer and transforming patient care in the communities we serve,” said Timothy J. Eberlein, MD, director of Siteman Cancer Center and the Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor and Bixby Professor and Chairman of the Department of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “Together, we’re working to build a healthier region.”

Alton Memorial Hospital oncologists, who include private-practice physicians and physicians affiliated with BJC Medical Group or Washington University Physicians in Illinois, Inc., will continue to provide cancer care at the facility. Through the Siteman Cancer Network, the physicians and patients of Alton Memorial Hospital will have seamless access to necessary prevention, diagnosis and treatment resources available through Siteman Cancer Center, with coordinated care to ensure a convenient, comfortable experience for the patient.

“Our physicians provide top-level cancer care,” Braasch said. “In becoming a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, we are only adding to the care delivery and treatment options for the residents of the River Bend region.”

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Alton Memorial Hospital has become a member of the Siteman Cancer Network, an affiliation led by Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis. We are the first health care organization in Illinois to join this network, which will benefit not only our respective health care institutions, but our patients and communities, too. This partnership is a great day for residents of the River Bend Region and our patients as we come together to make access to nationally-recognized cancer care more convenient. This affiliation means that Alton Memorial patients will have access to specialized care through Siteman, including clinical trials and genetic testing that helps identify personalized, targeted treatments — all coordinated through experienced patient navigators.

Other Comments About The Addition:

“This partnership truly aligns with our mission to improve the health of the people and communities we serve. It will also provide us more opportunities to celebrate survivorship as we continue to zero in on mitigating cancer’s effects.”

Dave Braasch

President, Alton Memorial Hospital

“My family and I are very thankful to Dr. (Gregory) Vlacich (medical director of AMH Radiation Oncology) and Dr. (Hiram) Gay (radiation oncologist at Siteman) and all of the nurses and staff that were on our team. I would also like to recognize and publicly thank my Alton Fire Department family for covering for me while I was being treated. Being treated locally made life much easier. Thanks, guys, for having my back.”

Alton firefighter Craig Green

“It is fitting that Alton Memorial is Siteman’s first network affiliate in Illinois, to further strengthen cancer services for River Bend residents. It’s also a natural partnership for two strong cancer programs. Siteman Cancer Center is nationally renowned for extraordinary, comprehensive cancer care – all modes of treatment, investigative research, clinical trials, evidence-based prevention and early detection. And Alton Memorial Hospital is known and trusted throughout the region for both clinical expertise and compassionate care. We are proud to be a part of today’s announcement, and we look forward to seeing this new affiliation develop and grow, for the benefit of cancer patients throughout the region.”

Bob Cannon

BJC HealthCare Group President

President, Barnes-Jewish Hospital

“I am part of and represent an amazing team of care providers who work side by side to care for residents of this community. We are very fortunate to have such highly trained physicians and wonderful facilities right here close to home. I’m also happy to add the Siteman Cancer Network to the mix.

“Cancer, as we all know, is tough. Sometimes the fight requires extra resources and additional insight. Alton Memorial has partnered with many organizations over the years, including WashU and BJC, as well as independent physicians. Siteman brings a more formalized referral process, with concierge care for patients who need to travel to Siteman for treatment, and Siteman’s expertise in cancer and disease prevention.

“Teaming with Siteman provides our patients every possible resource in their fight against cancer. Having all of the available resources to fight this disease is crucial. This partnership will bring those additional assets to patients living in this area. Siteman will work with us in a more formalized manner to expedite and schedule appointments for any care Siteman might provide in St. Louis, with the goal of getting patients back to Alton Memorial as soon as possible.

“Today we have raised the bar. Because of the network’s focus on prevention, this partnership will not only help cancer patients in the near term, but also for generations to come.”

Dr. Gregory Vlacich

Medical Director, AMH Radiation Oncology

“We are very purposeful about the partners we join with through the Siteman Cancer Network. Alton Memorial’s reputation for the care it provides this community makes for a natural partnership. Siteman is excited to join with an institution that shares our mission of preventing cancer in the community and transforming patient care.

“Alton Memorial has been our clinical partner for years, a relationship built on mutual respect and our shared commitment to providing the best cancer care as close as possible to where patients live. Through the Siteman Cancer Network, we’ll exchange best practices to improve and enhance care.”

Dr. Tim Eberlein

Spencer T. and Ann W. Olin Distinguished Professor

Head of the Department of Surgery at WUSM

Director of Siteman Cancer Center.

“This is an exciting day for Alton Memorial Hospital, Siteman Cancer Center and all of our other partners, but it is especially exciting for the people in our community and region. As a member of the hospital board, I'm blessed to see what goes on here. As a board, bringing this partnership to fruition has been at the top of our priority list. Through this network, we will continue to fight the battle against cancer, because all of us are worth fighting for.”

Steve Thompson

Chairman, AMH board of directors

President of Carrollton Bank, Alton

About Alton Memorial Hospital

Since 1937, Alton Memorial Hospital (AMH) has cared for residents in Alton, Illinois, and the surrounding communities in a five-county area. Licensed for 199 beds, AMH is an acute-care hospital offering patients a variety of inpatient and outpatient services, including surgery services, medical imaging, interventional and diagnostic heart services, physical therapy, rehabilitation, 24-hour emergency care, ambulance services, cancer care, women’s health and family birth center and more.

Alton Memorial Hospital is a member of BJC HealthCare, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit health care organizations, with more than 27,000 employees in the greater St. Louis, southern Illinois and mid-Missouri regions. BJC HealthCare serves patients and their families in urban, suburban and rural communities through its 15 hospitals and multiple community health locations.

About Siteman Cancer Center

Siteman Cancer Center, ranked among the top cancer treatment centers by U.S. News & World Report, also is one of only a few cancer centers to receive the highest rating of the National Cancer Institute (NCI) – “exceptional.” Comprising the cancer research, prevention and treatment programs of Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Siteman treats adults at six locations and partners with St. Louis Children’s Hospital in the treatment of pediatric patients, through Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. Siteman is Missouri and Southern Illinois’ only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and only member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. Through the Siteman Cancer Network, Siteman Cancer Center works with regional medical centers to improve the health and well-being of people and communities by expanding access to cancer prevention and control strategies, clinical studies and genomic and genetic testing, all aimed at reducing the burden of cancer.

About Siteman Cancer Network

Siteman Cancer Network, an affiliation of Siteman Cancer Center in St. Louis and regional health systems and hospitals, is committed to improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities through research, treatment and prevention efforts. Together, the network and its affiliates work to expand access to cancer prevention and control strategies, clinical studies and genomic and genetic testing, all aimed at reducing the burden of cancer.

