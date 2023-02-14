Alton Memorial Hospital February Employee Of The Month Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Leslie Forrester of Education (center) is Alton Memorial Hospital’s February Employee of the Month. She received the honor on Feb. 14 from AMH President Dave Braasch and Lisa Blaes, manager of Education. Article continues after sponsor message Her co-workers say that “Leslie can stop and prioritize when something comes up that needs immediate attention. She promotes continuous improvement and leadership by remaining up to date with new policies, and procedures and participating in several committees. She is super knowledgeable about many different departments and the inner workings at AMH as she has held many roles and been on several different committees throughout her years here. Leslie has put her heart and soul into her many jobs at AMH and she deserves to be employee of the month.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending