



ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital won six prestigious honors at the 2016 PRC (Professional Research Consultants) National Excellence in Healthcare Conference, held this spring in Miami.

PRC’s 5-Star Awards went to:

The Human Motion Institute for its Outpatient Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy services;

The Transitional Care Unit for Long-Term Care Services;

The Surgical Care Unit for Inpatient Surgical Services;

The Cardiac Catheterization Lab for its Outpatient Cardiology Services;

Outpatient Ambulatory Services (Patient Access, Laboratory and EKG);

Outpatient Services (collectively, that would be HMI, Medical Imaging, Twin Rivers MRI, Med/Rad Onc, and the Outpatient Ambulatory Services).

It’s the ninth year in a row that the Human Motion Institute has won a 5-Star Award and also the ninth year in a row that AMH has been honored for its outpatient care.

Service lines that score in the top 10 percent of the national client database for the prior calendar year earn 5-Star Awards. The awards are based on the percentage of patients who rate the facility or unit “Excellent” for Overall Quality of Care questions.

“Everyone in our hospital works extremely hard to earn the respect and trust of our patients, physicians and the communities we serve,” says Dave Braasch, president of AMH. “I’m very proud of everyone who has contributed to earning these awards. We will continuously strive to improve the quality, safety and experience of our patients and their families. Our team’s focus is to always make medicine better.”

The Excellence in Healthcare Awards recognize organizations and individuals who achieve excellence throughout the year by improving patient experiences, healthcare employee engagement and/or physician alignment and engagement based on surveys of their patients.

“It is an honor to recognize Alton Memorial Hospital with these Excellence in Healthcare Awards for their deserving work,” said Joe M. Inguanzo, Ph.D., President and CEO of PRC. “It takes true dedication and determination to achieve this level of excellence in health care, and Alton Memorial has shown its commitment to making the hospital a better place to work, a better place to practice medicine and a better place for patients to be treated.”

