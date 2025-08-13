Alton Memorial Hospital Earns ADA Education Recognition Program Certification Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON - The American Diabetes Association (ADA) announced the recognition of Alton Memorial Hospital through their Education Recognition Program (ERP). The ADA’s ERP certificate assures that educational services meet the National Standards for diabetes self-management education and support. The corresponding intervention provided is evidence-based and outcome driven. Services apply for recognition voluntarily and ADA-ERP recognition lasts for four years. Article continues after sponsor message According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC’s) National Diabetes Fact Sheet, there are over 38 million people, or 11.6%, of the U.S. population who have diabetes. While an estimated 29.7 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately 8.7 million people are not aware they have this disease. Each day, nearly 3,300 Americans are diagnosed with diabetes. Many will first learn they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications—heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, or amputation. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the U.S.—in 2021, it contributed to 399,401 deaths. The ADA’s Economic Costs of Diabetes in the U.S. in 2022 report confirms diabetes continues to be one of the nation’s most expensive chronic health care conditions with an estimated cost of diagnosed diabetes of $412.9 billion. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending